Carr duo win Camlin Anglers King of Lough Ree competition in Lanesboro

Camlin Anglers held their King of Lough Ree competition in Lanesboro last Sunday week.



Due to weather conditions, the wind was difficult to deal with but some good fishing was had by some teams.

The main lake was very dangerous to go out on due to the high winds so many teams chose to fish the river.



Results are as follows: 1st Place Aaron Carr & Jason Carr 263.5cm; 2nd Place Mick Dalton & Andrew Dalton 241.5cm; 3rd Place Joe McDermott 236cm; 4th Place Jacek Rafał Gorny & Tomek Kurman 193.5.