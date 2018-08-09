Longford winners announced in National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Edgeworthstown District Development Association and Backstage Theatre are among four Longford organisations named as winners in the first ever National Lottery Good Causes Awards.



The awards honour the inspiring work of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland with the help of Good Causes funding. Nearly 30 cent of every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes, which has a big impact on communities across the country.

Announcing the Longford winners. National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “We were bowled over by the calibre of entries and the impact that these organisations are having in their local communities. We know that these groups are doing extraordinary things and the Good Causes awards recognize and celebrate their achievements.”



The Longford winners are:

Health & Well Being: Transformative Recovery College

The Transformative Recovery College provides free mental health and wellness education to young people aimed at helping them grow stronger and live well. Good Causes funding has helped the college maintain its services which help students return to work or education after a difficult period.

Heritage: Golden Eagle Trust

The Golden Eagle Trust is involved in restoring three native bird species; the Golden Eagle, the White Tailed Eagle and the Red Kite. Good Causes funding allowed it produce a Wetland Wilderness proposal for the Bord na Mona commercial peatland at Mount Dillon which straddles the River Shannon in counties Longford and Roscommon.

Arts & Culture: Backstage Theatre

Backstage Theatre is a state of the art theatre boasting a 212-seater auditorium, an Atrium Gallery and a studio performance space. Good Causes funding allowed it undertake two major projects with local community groups, in addition to enhancing its ongoing programme of arts activities.

Community: Edgeworthstown District Development

Edgeworthstown District Development is a community based development association working hard to enhance the quality of life of people in the locality. Good Causes funding allowed it draw up an Area Action Plan which includes the development of a local Enterprise Hub and the Edgeworth Heritage Trail.

These winners will represent Longford in the Midlands Regional finals, competing for a place in the National Finals in Dublin on November 3.

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, Chair of the Judging panel, concluded “The competition is fierce in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards. The standard of entries is really impressive. I congratulate all of the County Winners and look forward to seeing Longford competing in the Regional Finals next month.”

Each category winner will received €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games – or over €619,000 per day – goes back to Good Causes all over the country in the areas of Sports, Arts, Culture, Heritage, Community, Health, Youth and the Irish Language. Last year alone more than €226 million was raised by players of National Lottery games for such Good Causes.

