Applications are now open for the 2019 series of Love Island

Applications for Love Island 2019 are now open and potential contestants are being asked to fill in an application form on the ITV website here



The 2019 form reads: "How do you fancy enjoying your very own long hot summer of romance? Love Island will be back for summer 2019 and we're now on the look out for lively singles from across the country to take part."

The closing date for applications for Love Island 2019 is April 19.



You must be at least 18 years of age on or before the closing date, due to the nature of the programme.

Potential contestants must also have a valid passport which would cover the whole summer up to August 2019, as well as any other travel documents such as visas.



You can’t be employed by ITV, or live with someone who is employed by the broadcaster.



Contestants must also be available for filming over ten weeks.

