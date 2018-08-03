Longford player could be in line to win €1 million EuroMillions prize

One lucky EuroMillions player in Ireland will become an instant millionaire this Friday thanks to the special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

Not only will the raffle see the creation of an instant millionaire in Ireland, but all EuroMillions players in Ireland will also be in with a chance of winning the sizzling EuroMillions jackpot worth a mega €70 million (estimated).

This will be the fourth EuroMillions Draw “Ireland Only Raffle this year. Winners to date in 2018 have come from Dublin, Waterford and Galway.

To celebrate this Friday’s ‘Ireland Only Raffle’, popular Irish comedian, Karl Spain, today took to the streets of Dublin to ask people what it means to be Irish.

“There are so many things that are unique to us Irish. Ham sandwiches outside Croker on a Sunday, having the best football fans in the world (on the rare chance we qualify for a tournament!), the white pastiest person beside the pool on holidays, and of course the good auld Irish charm.“

“And of course the great thing about being Irish this week is that we can play EuroMillions and know that one of us will be a guaranteed instant millionaire afterwards!"

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said today excitement is mounting all over the country with the double attraction of a sky-high jackpot plus a dedicated raffle which will see a guaranteed new Irish millionaire.

He said: “The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ is something the National Lottery does every so often to give back something extra to our loyal players. And no better way to do this by making a new millionaire in Ireland. “

To be in with a chance to win this €1 million, and to go even better and scoop the mind-blowing €70 million EuroMillions jackpot play EuroMillions in-store, online or using the National Lottery App. Play before 7:30pm on Friday.

