Boating traffic warned of very low water levels on the River Shannon

Waterways Ireland has issued a low water level warning for parts of the Shannon River following drought conditions over the past month.

Also read: We can look forward to Center Parcs Longford Forest opening in summer 2019

The navigation between Albert Lock – Rooskey - Tarmonbarry – Athlone is below Ordinary Summer Level.

"Masters of vessels, particularly those with deep drafts, are advised to navigate with additional caution and to remain within the navigation at all times," warned a spokesperson for Waterways Ireland this week.

Also read: ‘Yours to Uncover’: Longford to feature in major marketing campaign for Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands