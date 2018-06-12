Looking for 'specs appeal' in Longford

This is the last chance for Longford’s most striking specs wearers to show off their style and be in with a chance of winning €12,000 cash.

Steps superstar Claire Richards is encouraging glasses wearers across Longford to submit their entries for the Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards before the deadline of Sunday July 1.

To enter Specsavers’ annual competition, simply wear your glasses with pride and share your best selfie via the Spectacle Wearer of the Year website and you could be mingling with celebrities at the star-studded awards evening in London.

Having picked up the Specs Appeal gong at last year’s awards, pop star Claire, 40, says: ‘I’ve been a glasses wearer for a few years now and I absolutely love it. I love to mix things up and try a geek-chic frame one day and then a sexy cat’s eye the next.

‘Winning the Specs Appeal award last year was incredibly flattering and it was an honour to share a room with so many proud and fabulous glasses wearers. I can’t wait to see all the nominees this year – I’m sure there’s going to be some real corkers!

Fiona Ferguson, store director at Specsavers in Longford says: ‘This is the last chance for people in Longford to showcase their specs appeal to the whole country. We’re encouraging glasses wearers to upload a selfie at loveglasses.specsavers.ie today. It couldn’t be easier.’

The competition has five age categories – 16-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-59 and over 60s – plus a Facebook favourite voted for by the public. A winner from each category will win a VIP makeover and mingle with celebrities at the awards in London in October.

For each entry made €1 will be donated to the National Council for the Blind, Ireland.

To be in with a chance of scooping the biggest accolade in the specs-wearing world, glasses wearers can enter the competition online at https://loveglasses.specsavers.ie.

Deadline for entries is Sunday July 1 2018.