First National Awareness Day for Longford’s 1,760 Family Carers

Family Carers Ireland, in partnership with CarePlus Pharmacies, has launched its ‘Shine a Light’ campaign ahead of the first ever National Awareness Day for Family Carers. The National Awareness Day will take place on June 21, 2018, the longest day of the year to raise awareness and much needed funds that will help support Longford’s 1760 Family Carers.

Family Carers are the unsung heroes of the country’s inadequate health service who prop up national services at a high personal cost financially, physically and emotionally.

The social and economic impact of Family Carers:

• Family Carers save the Government €10bn in unpaid care each year.

• By 2030, demographic changes predict that one in five people will take on a caring role.

• Family Carers collectively provide 6,608,515 hours of care per week.

• Family Carers provide on average 38.7 unpaid hours of care per week; the equivalent of a fulltime job.

• It is estimated that there are over 57,000 young carers in Ireland looking after someone in their family who has an illness or disability.

• Family Carers are in crisis with limited access to essential services and respite.

Speaking at the launch, Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Carer Engagement, Family Carers Ireland said, “Family Carers play an essential role in maintaining Ireland’s Health Service. Without their dedication to providing care for their loved ones in their home, the pressure on hospital beds and services would be immeasurable. We are shining a light on Longford’s Family Carers by asking the public to buy a pin and to support our National Awareness Day on June 21 – the longest day of the year.”

Family Carers Ireland is asking the public to support its ‘Shine a Light’ on Family Carers campaign by purchasing a heart shaped ‘Shine a Light’ pin at their local Family Carers Ireland drop-in centre or at one of 50 CarePlus Pharmacies nationwide. The pins will also be available in a number of shopping centres in the lead up to June 21. People can also visit familycarers.ie to make a donation.

See: www.familycarers.ie / #shinealight | www.careplus.ie