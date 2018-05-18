WATCH: Former world class athlete Seamus O'Rourke looks forward to cake at Longford parkrun 2nd birthday
Former world class athlete Seamus O'Rourke is looking forward to celebrating and participating in the 2nd birthday Longford parkrun on Saturday, May 19 in The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park), Longford town.
The award-winning writer, director and actor from county Leitrim produced this special video ahead of the Longford parkrun second birthday bash and he urges participants to be in The Mall by 9.20am for the 5k event.
Seamus explains, "I don't run so fast any more....but some run like the be jaysus and there's going to be cake...."
Watch the video for yourself.....
