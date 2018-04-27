Programme of events for County Longford Fleadh Cheoil in Newtownforbes this weekend

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Programme of events for County Longford Fleadh Cheoil in Newtownforbes this weekend

Under 8 and Under 10 Fiddle at the 2017 Fleadh: Tom McCann, Ciara Brady,Chloe Spollen, Harry McCann, Doireann Ní Mhúrchú, Sinead Fitzsimons, Daire Lennon, Diarmuid Hanley Photo by Shelley Corcoran

Newtownforbes is gearing up for a weekend of craic agus ceoil as the village prepares for Fleadh Cheoil Longfoirt from Friday, April 27 to Sunday, April 29.

ALSO READCo Longford Fleadh Cheoil kicks off this weekend

Here is the programme of events for the weekend;