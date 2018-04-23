EuroMillions fever gripping Ireland as Tuesday’s Jackpot rolls to an incredible €140 million

EuroMillions fever is gripping Ireland as Tuesday’s jackpot rolls to a mouth-watering €140 million.

And as players dream of winning this mind-boggling cash pile the National Lottery has come up with suggestions for how an Irish winner could #sharethedream and spend some of the mega fortune.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today an Irish win on Tuesday would be the biggest ever for the country, topping the mega €115 won by Dolores McNamara back in 2005.

“This is an incredible amount of money. A winner could fulfil all their wildest dreams and have plenty to share with their loved ones if they win this life-changing nine figure sum. The jackpot is on a roll with nobody winning the special €130 million Mega EuroMillions jackpot last Friday. If the jackpot is not won on Tuesday it will roll to a spectacular €170 million on Friday.”

“When it comes to EuroMillions Ireland has had the rub of the green with 12 jackpot wins. This year alone there have been 13 EuroMillions Plus wins of €500,000. With retailers doing brisk business ahead of the €140 million jackpot on Tuesday we are advising players to play early to avoid queues. Or buy your tickets at www.lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”

