Longford singletons wanted for next series of First Dates Ireland
Applications are being taken for series four
Eoin Scully from Laois featured on this season's First Dates
Know any Longford singletons looking for love?
Applications are being taken for series four of popular dating show, First Dates Ireland.
Series two saw one Longford man, Conor Keegan, strike it lucky.
If you think you'd be up for a trip to the First Dates restaurant, simply fill out the details online here
ALSO READ: Longford hurler Conor Keegan appears on RTE's First Dates Ireland
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on