Operation Transformation: A dream come true for Ballinagh cancer survivor and OT leader Sarah O'Callaghan

Series 11 of Operation Transformation hits our television screens this week and there will be particular local interest as Ballinagh’s Sarah O’Callaghan is one of the five leaders.

Sarah (27) lives with her husband Gary and their daughter in Ballinagh, but she is originally from Dublin. And she was the second leader to be chosen and you can watch the excitement as show presenter Kathryn Thomas arrived on her doorstep to reveal she had been selected to participate in the televised shows.

And in conversation with The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, a shocked and delighted Sarah said it was a dream come true for her to be chosen as one of the five leaders.

Operation Transformation (OT) hits our TV screens on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 9 & 10 at 8.30pm on RTÉ One. And all the information on the five leaders, recipes, exercise and events will be on the OT website the next day.



When Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer she spent a lot of time in hospital leading to a lot of takeaways and convenience food.

The habit continued after the treatment and she put on over 2 and a half stone. Now that Sarah’s been given a clean bill of health she would love to get back to her old self.

The other four leaders are are Mary Diamond from Mayo, Wayne O’Donnell from Cork, Felicity Moroney from Dublin and David Cryan from Dublin, who is originally from Roscommon.

Watch this video as Ray D’Arcy interviews the five leaders.

In conjunction with Operation Transformation, there are many activities locally, including the Longford Sports Partnership Operation Transformation Walk on Saturday, January 13 in Market Square, Longford Town.

