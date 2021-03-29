IFA encourages Longford farmers to apply for BEEP-S

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden has encouraged Longford farmers to apply for BEEP-S, which opened recently.

“The announcement by the Dept that BEEP-S is an important support for suckler farmers. €40m will be made available in 2021,” he said.



Last year, over 24,000 farmers applied for the scheme. “Suckler farmers are the backbone of our beef industry and IFA continues to look for strong supports for them,” he said.



Brendan Golden said under BEEP–S, participants may be eligible for up to €90 for the first 10 suckler cow/calf pairs per herd and up to €80 per pair thereafter subject to an overall maximum of 100 pairs per herd, if all actions under the scheme are applied for and completed in full.



He reminded farmers that the closing date is Monday, April 26.