Closing date extended for Nitrates Derogation applications

The Department of Agriculture, Food, & the Marine, today, Thursday, March 25 announced that the closing date for 2021 Nitrates Derogation applications has been extended to 14th April 2021.

Farmers who applied for a derogation in 2020 are also reminded they must submit Fertiliser Accounts for 2020 by 14th April 2021 also.

Applications can be submitted on line on the Departments on-line portal, www.agfood.ie Farmers are advised to contact their agricultural advisor to determine if they should avail of this facility.

The Nitrates Derogation is contingent on meeting water quality standards, and these measures are designed to protect water quality. The Derogation is an important facility for more intensive farmers. Almost 6,500 intensively stocked farmers availed of the derogation in 2020.

The online system is aimed at simplifying the application process and assisting farmers to avoid penalties. Farmers can also remain compliant with the Regulations by managing their livestock, exporting enough slurry/farmyard manure, or renting additional land.

Farmers not already registered for agfood.ie can do so by logging onto www.agfood.ie and clicking the 'Register' button. More information is available on the Department’s website at the following link: https://agfood.agriculture.gov.ie/sso-auth-ui-applicant/# /login

Further information, including Terms & Conditions on the Nitrates Derogation are available on the Department’s website at www.gov.ie/en/publication/c9563-rural-environment- sustainability-nitrates/nitrates-derogation