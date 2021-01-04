Aurivo marts defer reopening as a result of Covid-19 surge
In light of the rising Covid-19 numbers and in the interest of the health and safety of our customers and staff, Aurivo Marts have decided to defer the reopening of its Marts for one week from the previously scheduled dates. The following online sales will now take place:
- Balla Mart Saturday 16th January Cattle
- Ballymote Mart Tuesday 19th January Sheep
- Ballinrobe Mart Wednesday 20th January Cattle
- Ballinrobe Mart Thursday 21st January Sheep
- Ballymote Mart Thursday 21st January Cattle
- Mohill Mart Saturday 23rd January Cattle
Sales will continue on a weekly basis after these dates.
