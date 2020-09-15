Full range of forestry services with SWS Forestry

SWS Forestry provide a full range of forestry services from establishment to harvesting. With experienced, registered foresters situated around the country, we are there to provide local, regional support and expertise for all forest owners.

We practice the highest standards of forestry operations in Ireland to support the wider landscape management such as biodiversity enhancement, soils stability, water quality improvements and carbon sequestration from these woodlands.

One very popular choice for landowners today is the Native Woodland Establishment Scheme. This entails the planting of native Irish tree species including oak, birch, whitethorn, alder, holly, crab apple, hazel, rowan plus many more species that source their origins to Ireland since the last ice age circa 10,000 years ago. There is a substantial forest premium paid to landowners who plant under the Grant Premium Categories (GPC 9 and GPC 10) issued at €665/Ha and a top up to a rate of €680/Ha for new plantations greater than 10Ha.

Furthermore, a recent government development with respect to social responsibilities for corporate bodies in Ireland has created the Woodland Environmental Fund (W.E.F) to support new Native Woodland Establishment plantations and forest owners. A rate of €1,000/Ha is issued to the forest owners who op-in for this scheme with a business.

