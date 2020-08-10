Longford Leader Farming: Tighter lamb supplies should help steady the trade

IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said a lot of lambs were sold over the last few weeks, with 74,535 sold in the past week alone. He said the lamb kill is running 14% ahead of last year or up 75,000.

"This should mean supplies will be tighter in the coming weeks, and this should help steady the trade."

Sean Dennehy said with the commencement of the Muslim Eid festival, factories need to act responsibly on price and not undermine the market in any way.

"Some plants which are chalking down their quotes are undermining the trade."

The IFA Sheep Chairman said farmers should continue to select lambs as they become fit, keep moving and bargain hard on price and weight. He said factories were paying up to 21.5kgs with some deals to 22kgs in places.

"Positive price returns will help farmers to continue to move lambs as they become fit."

"I think farmers that have gone through their lambs and taken two or three pulls already, have large numbers moved, and they will want to see the trade settle before they move again."