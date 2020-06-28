Embrace FARM annual Remembrance Service takes place online on Sunday, June 28 at 2pm

Embrace FARM, the support network for those affected by farm accidents, is reminding farm families that its annual Remembrance Service takes place online on the Embrace FARM website on Sunday, June 28 at 2pm .

Coinciding with this, Embrace FARM commissioned a study which suggests bereavement as a result of farm accident similar to those grieving deaths of first responders.

Jennifer Moran Stritch, of Limerick IT Loss and Grief research group who conducted the study said, “There is very little international or Irish research that looks at how families affected by farm deaths experience grief.

"The Embrace FARM study suggests that the experiences of bereaved farming families may be similar to those grieving deaths by suicide or the deaths in service of first responders, police, firefighters and emergency workers.

“People who are grieving these kind of deaths look for two things to sustain them: memorialisation, or the idea that their loved one will never be forgotten.

"Our research suggests that the annual Embrace FARM Remembrance Service is a consistent factor that helps to keep the memory and identity of the deceased loved one alive and vibrant.

"Secondly, people want to know that the death of their loved one has meaning and if it had to happen, hopefully someone else will not have to go through the pain they are now experiencing.

"That’s where the farm safety messages along with the advice and support from Embrace members and founders play a role.“

Embrace FARM Remembrance Service

Last year more than 150 families had their loved ones remembered at the Ecumenical Service and Embrace FARM is encouraging people to send names of those they would like remembered this year.

The Embrace FARM online remembrance service will take place on Sunday, June 28 at 2pm. The live stream will be broadcast on www.embracefarm.com.

To submit loved ones details for inclusion call or WhatsApp 085-7709966 or email info@embracefarm.com with name, county, year of death or accident and a photograph if available.

Donate to Embrace Farm

To support the work of Embrace Farm please text FARM to 50300 to make a €4 donation. Texts cost €4.

Embrace FARM will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: Likecharity. Helpline 076 6805278