Creed to pump €200k into agri-food sector

Close to €200,000 has been ring-fenced for a stream of agri-food tourism initiatives under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said the monies would go a long way towards helping a sector which has been badly hit by the recent coronavirus pandemic.

“During these unprecedented times I am pleased to support these initiatives in the agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made," he said.

"Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism. I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine.

"In addition it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice”.

Among the projects earmarked for funding are:

o Carlow County Council (Ireland South East Agri Food Tourism Cluster – €12,987

o Achill Island Sea Salt - €10,800

o Galway Co Council (Discover Galway Food Experiences) - €25,000

o Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) - €12,987

o O’Connell Marketing/Taste Wexford - €12,987

o Waterford County Festival of Food - €24,802.75

o Sligo Food Trail - €17,500

o Drumshambo Community Council (Taste Leitrim Food and Drink Experiences) - €22,750

o Bia Innovator Campus, Athenry (Food and Agricultural Experience) - €25,000

o Drinks Ireland (Irish Whiskey Association (Irish Whiskey 360) - €13,744.85.

o Strandhill Peoples Market - €18,942