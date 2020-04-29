Aurivo highlights its approach to a sustainable future

Launching its sustainability credentials through a series of videos, Aurivo has announced that measures taken over the past five years, underpinned by significant capital investment of over €37 million in the last three years, have put the business of Aurivo on a stronger sustainable footing.

Donal Tierney, CEO of Aurivo said: “Aurivo is on a journey to achieve a target of processing 500ml litres by 2022. By way of achieving positive and ambitious targets, we aim to do so in a sustainable way, ensuring operational excellence and long-term growth for the co-operative into the future.

“Our whole journey at Aurivo is about sustainability; it starts on the farms and goes through every part of the business: from our suppliers, to processes, into our communities in Ireland’s north west and to global customers in 50 countries. As a key stakeholder within the dairy sector, we are integrating more sustainable processes within the co-operative. Aurivo is the only dairy processing co-op in Ireland using woodchip and bulk liquid natural gas as an energy source to process milk. Over the last five years, we have reduced our use of heavy fuel oil and cut carbon emissions by 50% or 25,000 tonnes per year.”

He continued: “While we are proud of our track record, our focus is firmly on the future as we strive to continuously achieve and deliver for our members, our farmers, our employees and the communities we operate in. Sustainability is embedded in Aurivo’s mission and we are continuing to make operational improvements to ensure a sustainable future for the co-op.”

Aurivo’s sustainability achievements to date:

Reducing our carbon footprint

We work hard to reduce our road miles on approaching 500 million litres of milk delivered every year across a transport network in 14 counties. We replaced oil with woodchip to produce half of our heat energy to process milk and reduced carbon emissions by 50%. Each year, from using woodchip and gas, carbon emissions are reduced by 25,000 tonnes.

At our liquid milk plant, we invested in heat pump technology to reduce on-site fossil fuel consumption by 80 per cent. A new packing machine produces fully renewable milk cartons– manufactured from sugarcane and paperboard. In 2020 we will move to bio-based cartons for all our milk and work with suppliers and partners to reduce plastic packaging.

Improving our processes

Clean energy light technology across Aurivo has delivered significant energy savings. As production increases, water and electrical efficiencies come from operational excellence and new technologies. Partners have recognised and awarded Aurivo as a Most Sustainable Business. We strive to reduce our carbon footprint through improvement and innovation. Aurivo supports farmers to ensure our environment and rural communities thrive for future generations.

Pioneering a sustainable future

Our farmer members operate high standards of animal welfare. Through our farm programmes, we work with farmers to reach targets for grass-based dairy. Our annual Milk Quality Awards recognise these champions. We strive to pay the highest milk price to our milk suppliers to ensure their business is sustainable. As a member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green, we are committed to improving dairy production.

Aurivo’s focus as a diverse co-operative continues to be on growing a sustainable business that will not only create value for its members but will ensure a certain future for its farms and communities for generations to come.

Aurivo’s sustainability videos can be found HERE