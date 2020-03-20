Arrangements for the delivery of Teagasc Services to Clients in light of #Covid-19

Teagasc advisory offices are open but only for urgent pre-arranged appointments only All Teagasc Basic Payment, BEEP, Carbon Navigator appointments will now be processed over the phone rather than an office consultation. Teagasc staff will contact farmer clients in the coming weeks.

Each Teagasc location will set up one bio-secure office for essential one-to-one consultations. This will involve a double desk with a clear Perspex divider and a computer with 2 screens. Clients will be asked to wait in their cars to prevent contact in waiting areas and where essential clients may also have to sign forms in the office parking area.

All appointments to get Derogation plans completed for farmers will be processed over the phone rather than in an office consultation. Prior to application submission clients will be asked to signify agreement to the application through email or text. Teagasc staff will contact clients to make arrangements.

Farm visits by Teagasc advisors are taking place at the clients request and only for urgent issues. Social distancing and hygiene protocols will be adhered to.

The Teagasc agriculture and horticulture colleges and education centers are closed to students in line with the government decision that schools and third level colleges close over the period 13 March to 29 March. Teagasc education staff, where practical, are working remotely. In the event that the closure of all schools and colleges is prolonged, Teagasc is arranging that guidance for self-study of theory elements of courses will be communicated through online channels.

All Teagasc events have been postponed until further notice. This includes farm walks, conferences, and seminars. The transfer of information and knowledge to farmers and students will be through regular digital communication methods.

Teagasc urges all farmers to take care, look after themselves and their families during this difficult period ahead. If you have any farming issues you need resolved please do not hesitate to contact us in Roscommon 090-6626166, Castlerea 094-9620160 and Longford 043-3341021. Facebook @teagascroscommonlongford, Twitter @teagascRNLD.

