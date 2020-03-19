Longford Ploughing Championships won't take place as planned

In line with extra measures advised to help protect the general public from Covid-19, the Longford ploughing association (LPA) have announced that the championships will not take place as planned.

The event was due to be held on Sunday, March 22, on the farm of the Kiernan family in Ballinacross. The LPA confirmed to the Leader that the Kiernan family have ‘happily agreed’ to host the event next year instead.

“We look forward to returning next year for the ploughing.” Luke Casey, PRO of the LPA, told the Leader.

“We will return to Syl and Marian’s farm at Ballinacross next year, bringing a great days entertainment to Abbeylara in 2021.”

LPA chair Cynthia Geelan Cruise issued a thanks to main sponsor ‘Kiernan Milling’, dedicated committee members and all local businesses who hosted meetings for the club in recent weeks, as well as everyone who intended on taking part this year.