Irish Simmental Cattle Society cancel premier sale in Roscommon

As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Irish Simmental Cattle society have announced that the Premier sale due to take place in Roscommon this Saturday, March 21, has been cancelled.

Posting the news online on Wednesday, March 18, the council stated they fully understand the disruption this decision will cause, but said they feel it was in the best interests of everyone.

“Council of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society regrettably announce that the Premier Sale due to take place on this Saturday at Roscommon has been cancelled.

“(The) Council fully understands the disruption that this decision will cause to both breeders who had bulls to sell and customers, but feel it is in the best interest of all at this uncertain time to take this action.

“Potential buyers are asked to study the sale catalogue and we will be making contact details for sellers available tomorrow.”

