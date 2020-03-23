‘Suckler cow is the backbone of beef sector’, says IFA chief

He stated: “The suckler cow is the backbone of Ireland’s quality €3bn beef sector and is crucial to the survival of rural Ireland, particularly in the west, where 80% of the cows are sucklers.



“IFA is determined to build on the supports now in place to ensure we have a targeted Suckler Payment of €300 per cow in the future,” he said.



Welcoming the announcement, IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said IFA made detailed submissions to the Department of Agriculture in relation to the new BEEP scheme for sucklers.

“In addition, we had a number of meetings with senior officials in the Department.”



The IFA Livestock leader said the next step in the IFA campaign is working for a new all-encompassing and targeted Suckler Cow scheme of €300 per cow from a combination of the existing schemes, CAP and national funding.



He stated: “The funding for this scheme was secured in Budget 2020 and shows the importance of strong and consistent lobbying by the IFA.”



The application for the new scheme is open and will close on May 15, 2020, with all applications online. Suckler cow farmers, who complete all of the mandatory and optional actions under the scheme will receive payment of €90 per cow on the first 10 cows and €80 on the remainder, up to a limit of 100.

The weighing aspect of the scheme is mandatory and will involve a payment of €50 per cow/calf on the first 10 and €40 on the remainder. An additional €30 will be paid for an animal welfare action, with an option of a pre- weaning meal feeding programme or vaccination. Another €10 is available for a faecal egg testing programme.