Department of Agriculture have cancelled the LPIS meetings scheduled for Leitrim, Longford, Cavan, Monagahan and Meath
The LPIS meetings set to start this evening, March 12
Following the updated restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19, the Department of Agriculture’s planned LPIS Rebuild Communications Campaign 2020 meetings have been cancelled. These include:
LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting
Venue: Hotel Kilmore, Dublin Road, Co. Cavan H12 F6Y7
Date: Thursday 12th March 2020
Time: 20:00 – 22:30
LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting
Venue: Longford Arms Hotel, Main Street, Longford Town, Co. Longford
Date: Thursday 19th March 2020
Time: 20:00 – 22:30
LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting
Venue: Newgrange Hotel, Bridge Street, Navan, Co. Meath
Date: Monday 23rd March 2020
Time: 20:00 – 22:30
LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting
Venue: Hillgrove Hotel, Old Armagh Road, Monaghan H18 RK15
Date: Thursday 26th March 2020
Time: 20:00 – 22:30
LPIS Rebuild Public Information Meeting
Venue: Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
Date: Tuesday 31st March 2020
Time: 20:00 – 22:30
The Department continues to liaise closely with and follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health and the HSE in relation to COVID-19.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on