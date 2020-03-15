Longford farmers of Nitrates Derogation Application deadline

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are reminding farmers that 2020 Nitrates Derogation applications can now be submitted online. The closing date for applications is Wednesday, April 08, 2020.

Farmers are advised to contact their agricultural advisor to determine if they should avail of this facility. More information is available on the Department’s website at the following link: https://www.agriculture.gov. ie/ ruralenvironmentsustainability /environmentalobligations/ nitrates/nitratesderogation/ 2020nitratesderogation/

Farmers who applied for a Derogation in 2019 are reminded that they must submit Fertiliser Accounts by 8 April 2020 also. End of year Nitrogen and Phosphorus statements (N&P statements) for 2019 are available on the Department’s online system www.agfood.ie.

Farmers not already registered for agfood.ie can do so by logging onto www.agfood.ie and clicking the 'Register' button.

Also read: SafeTalk suicide alertness programme coming to Cavan