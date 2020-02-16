Dog owners warned of responsibilities ahead of Lambing 2020

Roscommon Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is calling on all dog owners in the county to be particularly vigilant with their dogs as the lambing season approaches.

In recent weeks, a number of serious incidents involving dogs killing sheep and lamb has once again highlighted the importance of responsible dog ownership. Under section 9 and 21 of the Control of Dogs Act, the owner of a dog is liable for any damage done to a farmer’s livestock. As a result, it is very important that dog owners are aware of the damage their pet can cause if not properly controlled.

It is also important to note that section 23 defends the right of a farmer to shoot a dog if it is worrying their livestock. Roscommon SPCA is asking that all dog owners ensure that their pet is under control and poses no danger to sheep or lamb.

It is important that dogs are on a lead at all times and that they live in an enclosed environment. Someone who is guilty of allowing their pet to damage livestock may face a fine or imprisonment under the 1986 Act.

The same act prohibits someone from owning a pet unless they have a dog license. Also as of 2015, all dogs must be microchipped. Roscommon SPCA recently assisted dozens of dog owners in micro-chipping their pet.

All owners are responsible for their dogs and it is essential that they follow certain guidelines in order to comply with Government regulations, and also to protect livestock from danger.

