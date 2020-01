A Teagasc sheep seminar takes place in the Abbey Hotel Roscommon on Thursday, January 23, kicking off from 8pm sharp.

Topics covered include Protected Urea for Early Grass and Environmental effect, Antimicrobial and Anthelmintic Resistance and the Better Farm Sheep Programme progress.

Speakers include: Michael Conroy, James Kelly, Brian Daly, and Shane Moore. All are welcome to attend.

Also read: Details of Grass & Muck 2020 announced