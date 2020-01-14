Longford Leader Farming: Grass & Muck 2020 returns

The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) have confirmed that Grass & Muck will return to the Gurteen College site on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in what will be the sixth such event held since it was first introduced in 2010.

This event, which focuses around working grassland machinery demonstrations, has proven very attractive to both exhibitors and visitors from the outset, having grown on each occasion that it has been held.

Those interested in exhibiting at the event can register their interest by contacting the FTMTA office on 045 409309 or at admin@ftmta.ie

The FTMTA has confirmed that the site will be further increased for 2020 .