Over €4,000 raised as part of Abbeyshrule Christmas lights tractor run

Organisers of the Abbeyshrule Christmas lights tractor run, which took place on Sunday, December 8, have revealed the final total raised as part of their fundraising efforts.

This year, the team raised over €4,000, meaning once expenses were taken out there was €4,000 left to donate to charity.Of the money raised, €3,000 was donated to Jigsaw - a service focused on the mental health of youth- with the remaining €1,000 donated to the Abbeyshrule tidy villages team to allow them to continue their excellent work.

Organisers confirmed that the run will take place again in 2020.

Organisers posted: "Many thanks to all who donated and bought tickets and especially the tractor drivers who registered and made such a great effort.

"Here’s to a bigger and brighter year next year."

