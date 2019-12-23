Longford and Irish farmers warned of risks after UK Avian flu outbreak

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have reminded people of the risk that Avian Influenza (AI) poses to the poultry sector in Ireland, following the notification of an outbreak of Low Pathogenic AI in England.

The Department have urged all poultry owners to maintain vigilance during the high-risk period. The high-risk period for avian influenza in Ireland is from October onwards due to the arrival of migratory wild birds.



The potential for disease transmission and environmental contamination is increased where they mix with resident wild birds.



It is very important for poultry keepers to maintain vigilance in relation to biosecurity, prevent contact with wild birds and report any suspicious clinical signs to their veterinary practitioner or the Department.



An LPAI outbreak of the H5 strain was confirmed in the UK on December 10 in a flock of 27,000 commercial chickens in Suffolk.



All the birds are being humanely culled and a 1km restriction zone was put in place around the infected farm to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

The last confirmed case of LPAI in the UK was in Dunfermline in January 2016.