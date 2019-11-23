Doyle addresses climate change challenges facing farming industry

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle T.D, addressed the “BioFarm 2019 - Ireland’s Biological Farming Conference” in Portlaoise recently, which focused on the capabilities of agriculture to combat climate change.

Minister Doyle highlighted the options available to farmers in this respect through his Department’s Organic Farming Scheme and Agro-Forestry Scheme.

Noting that the many benefits of agro-forestry discussed at the Conference, Minister Doyle also pointed out the substantial grants available of €6,220 per hectare under the Agro-Forestry Scheme together with an annual premium of up to €660 per hectare.

He added that the agro-forestry system “is ideally suited to farmers who are interested in forestry but who also wish to keep their land in agricultural production and I therefore believe that it merits serious consideration.”

Addressing the issue of climate change the Minister noted that, “Ireland’s food producers and farmers have a remarkable reputation internationally in terms of the sustainability of the food and drink we produce”.

Acknowledging that further action is needed in adapting to the consequences of climate change, reducing vulnerability and achieving sustainable development, he pointed out that his Department has recently published a first Agriculture, Forest and Seafood Climate Change Sectoral Adaptation Plan to help deliver on these objectives.

The Conference, which was a two-day event was organised by the National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS) and brought together international experts in climate change mitigation, soil specialists and agro- forestry experts.