Cash reward offered for stolen Longford cow

A Longford farmer has offered a 'cash reward' for the return of a stolen cow.

The cow, which is a Limousin breed, was stolen from land at Gurteen, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

The animal was taken on October 15 and loaded into the back of an Ivor Williams trailer, which was being pulled by a black Toyota jeep heading in the Ballymahon direction.

Anyone with any information on the stolen cow, is asked to contact farmers Ruth or James Mc Nally on Facebook.