Elphin mart is the venue for the sale of 50 Maiden Heifers.

The sale takes place on Friday, October 25, in the evening. All stock are continental commercial heifers, ranging in age from 14 months up to 2 years.

All animals are described as being of ‘Super quality’ and all heifers will be export tested.

