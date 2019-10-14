Pig Farmers' conference coming to Cavan

Preparation is well underway for the annual Pig Farmers’ conference, which takes place on October 22 in the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Co Tipperary, and again on October 23, in the Hotel Kilmore, Co Cavan.

Guest speaker for the event is Professor John Mabry from Iowa State University, who will look at the economic impact of genetic improvement in litter size and leanness.

See teagasc.ie for more information on the event.

Also read: Friends of Newtownforbes, a charitable initiative started over a pint of the good stuff