Beef & Nitrates information evening to be held in Granard

Longford IFA have announced details of an information meeting which will be held tonight, Wednesday October 02, kicking off from 8pm.

The event will take place in Kiernan Milling in Granard, focusing on the topics of beef and nitrates.

Speakers on the night include current national livestock chair of the IFA, Mr Angus Woods and IFA Chair of the Environment & Rural Affairs Committee, Mr Thomas Cooney.

All are welcome to attend.

