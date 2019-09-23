Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: The shaming farmers by meat factories is a cheap ploy

The meat factory lobby, who have earned billions (in profit) - as recorded by several journals in the public domain - by condescendingly giving farmers whatever the meat factories decided for their produce, are under pressure now, from those same farmers who are getting such short-of-value amounts for their cattle that it’s not worth the bother and expense buying feed for cattle any longer.

One of Europe’s largest meat processors, ABP, is the main source of farmers meat sales, and it is the core business of the Goodman Group which recorded profits of €170 million in 2018.

Yet, farmers are supposed to be shamed by the meat factories laying off workers. What a cheap ploy. Do they think we’re all fools?

It tells you how much they think of the workers, when they could easily afford to keep workers paid for months upon months, without feeling the slightest pinch.

Also read: Pickets continue in Longford as farmers reject deal