Longford Leader Farming: Have you submitted everything necessary for the BEEP scheme?

Suckler farmers that have applied to the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) have until November 1st to submit the weights of their eligible animals.

Through BEEP, farmers will receive a payment of up to €40 per cow-calf pairing for collecting and submitting weight data on cows and calves. For those who have yet to record weights of their animals, here are some of the main requirements for the scheme.

1) What animals are eligible for the scheme?

All suckler calves (beef sire x beef dam) born from the 1st Jul 2018 – 30th June 2019 and their dams are eligible for the scheme.

Calves must be weighed before they are weaned, ideally between 150-250 days of age. Animals must be weighed individually and on the same day.

2) What scales can I use?

Animals can be weighed using a weighing scales. Scales can be owned, borrowed or rented however double check to insure your scales have been registered with ICBF before weighing.

To check/ register your scales with ICBF simply log into your ICBF account, click on the ‘services’ tab at the top of the screen and finally click on the ‘BEEP’tab which will allow you to register your scales.

You will need the manufacturing details, indicator model and serial number of your scales when registering. Once registered each scales will be issued with a unique BEEP scales registration number.

3) When do I submit my weights?

The deadline for submitting weights to ICBF is 1st Nov 2019. Weights must be submitted to the ICBF database within 7 days of the animals being weighed on farm.

Top tips for farmers

1) Stay safe. Ensure animal handling facilities are adequate and safe for weighing.

2) Ensure the animal has four feet on the platform and is not leaning on anything.

3) Weighing calves between 150-250 days will give a good indication of the dams milking ability.

4) Weights can be recorded on your phone using ICBF’s weight recording app or recorded manually on a piece of paper and uploaded later on the ICBF website.

5) A quick rinse of the scales before weighing will stop dirt sticking to the scales. Wash and disinfect scales when finished.

Teagasc provides a Local Advisory and Education service to farmers. They have offices based in Longford Town (Tel: 043 3341021), Roscommon Town (Tel: 090 6626166) and Castlerea (Tel: 094 9620160).

You can also find them on Facebook - Teagasc Roscommon Longford.

