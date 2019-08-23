Creed called in for beef talks

Beef industry crisis talks continued in Backweston on Monday, August 19, concluding without any overall agreement.

As a result, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, agreed to get involved to help iron out any outstanding issues, mainly issues surrounding the 30-month age limit.

Some issues which were agreed upon between Beef Plan Movement (BPM) representatives and representatives of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) were carcass imaging, which could be available in three weeks, and verbal contracts, which could go live as early as next week according to BPM.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine agreed to introduce an appeal system for carcass classification in meat plants where there is manual grading only, though IFA president Joe Healy says the IFA is seeking an appeals system in all plants.

He also confirmed that it was agreed that Bord Bia will develop a beef market price index model, while the necessity for an independent grocery regulator was also agreed.

On insurance charges at the factories, Meat Industry Ireland confirmed that farmers can opt out of paying, though an overall agreement was not reached.

Talks resumed from 10am on Tuesday morning, August 20.