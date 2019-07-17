Farm safety week has officially commenced, are you farming safely?

Farm Safety Week kicked off on Monday, July 15, in Ireland and the UK, an initiative led by the IFA in Ireland and one aimed at reducing the prevalence of farm accidents.

The main message for this year’s farm safety week is: Save Lives. Think Safety - Farm safely. With 12 people having lost their lives to a farm accident so far in 2019, IFA president Joe Healy understanding risks on farms in vital.

“Understanding the risks on and around a farm operation makes it easier to avoid dangers, and makes accidents less likely. However, all too often farmers do not recognise the risks on their farms, which makes it difficult to manage the problem.”

In conjunction with speakers from Teagasc, Gardaí, ESB, Irish Coast Guard, HSE, HSA, local Fire and Rescue Service, FBD and FRS, IFA is hosting a number of Farm safety events during farm safety week.

