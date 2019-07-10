Edgeworthstown farm set for public auction

Murtagh Bros auctioneers are to auction an 83-acre non-residential farm at Edgeworthstown.

The public auction will take place on Friday, July 12, at the Longford Arms Hotel, kicking off at 3pm sharp. The lands itself are located at Lissanore and boast road frontage to the R395.

Lands are said to be of good quality and are laid out in one undivided parcel of land, with road frontage.

The lands also boast a natural water supply. Viewing is highly recommended.

Contact Murtagh Bros auctioneers on Tel: 044 934 2512 for further information.

