Town and country to meet at Longford show

The recent launch of this year's Longford Agricultural Show and Country Fair was held in the Longford Arms Hotel and was a colourful event attended by people representing all walks of life in county Longford.

Especially welcome were corporate sponsors, who continually support the show, allowing for the broad range of events and classes to take place, which are designed to ensure that there is something for everyone at the 117th show on July 7.

Events range from the traditional judging of cattle, sheep, goats and horses; this includes a number of All Ireland championships.

There will also be exhibitions of farm and garden produce, baking, crafting, cookery, flower arranging displays, while country crafts and home industries will also be on display. There will also be a special needs section in the crafts tent.

This year the committee are including ‘Ring Craft’ dog training for people planning to show their dogs in one of the 19 different classes, ranging from dogs handled by child handlers, fancy dress and finishing with the All Ireland Gun Dog championship.

Children come free to the show and will be kept entertained with free face painting, colouring competitions and a treasure hunt. An entertainer will also be on hand ensuring as much fun as possible, as they get familiar with pigs, alpacas and other animals in the pets corner.

Children will also have the opportunity to learn to jive and take part in the ‘Kiddies Jive Competition’, which starts at 2pm. Adults will also have this opportunity as award-winning country singer Stuart Moyle and Gerard Butler combine their magic to get people onto the dance floor to take part in the Longford qualifier of the National Jiving Championships.

Full details of the show are available on the website www.longfordshow.ie. See page 27 for pictures.