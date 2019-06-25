Climate action a 'huge challenge' for agriculture

ICSA general secretary Eddie Punch has said that the Government Climate Action plan will be very challenging for the agriculture sector. However, he said that farmers will always respond to the right incentives.

He noted that the emission reduction target is a huge challenge and said any extra costs cannot be carried by farm families.

The ICSA also used the opportunity to slam the EU's decision to do a Mercosur deal.

“It makes no sense to bring in more beef and other agricultural products from South America while pressing EU farmers to reduce emissions.” they said.

