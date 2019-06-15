Tails wag ahead of the Longford Agri Show and Country Fair

One of the most popular events at the show, which was first founded in 1902, is undoubtedly the dog show. Classes on the day start from 1pm, kicking off with puppies aged 6-12 months.

Throughout the afternoon, dogs and their owners will be put through their paces, with 19 classes in total featuring gun dogs, spaniels, collies and dogs handled by children under the age of 14.

The final class will be The Irish Shows Association and Boyle Show Societies All Ireland Gun Dog Championships. For full details on the show, visit www.longfordshow.ie.

This year, the show has an additional attraction in Jo Bell, who alongside her husband Andy runs the Irish branch of the internationally respected Kath Bell Dog Training Club in the UK, and will be working with people planning to show their dogs later in the day.

Jo will be sharing tips on ring craft, the art of keeping your dog happy and how to best show their dogs in the show ring. Other topics include; Introducing a new dog to your family with a special focus on rescue dogs and identifying the right dog for your lifestyle.

Jo will share knowledge gained working with family pets to top show dogs over the past 13 years here in Ballymahon. You will find Jo in the dog arena from 11.00am to 12.30pm. If you have any specific questions, Jo will be more than happy to answer them.

Her overall objective as a dog trainer is to ensure people are confident handling their dogs in any environment. So why not take a trip to Lisnamuck, Longford (Eircode - N39YK29) this Sunday, July 7, You’d be 'barking' mad not to!