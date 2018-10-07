Venue for 2019 National Ploughing Championships officially confirmed

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

World Ploughing

Venue for 2019 National Ploughing Championships officially confirmed

After three years in Screggan, the National Ploughing Championships will have a new home in 2019.

After the cat was somewhat let out of the bag during the recent Championships in Screggan, the official announcement was made today.

The event will take place in September of next year in Fenagh, Carlow.