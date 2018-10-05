Two appointments to Teagasc Authority

Patrick Duffy Breanross, Mohill, County Leitrim and John Buckley, Aughaville , Bantry County Cork have been appointed to the Teagasc Authority for five-year terms by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, TD.

At the Teagasc board meeting today, Wednesday, 3 October, the Chairman of Teagasc, Liam Herlihy welcomed both new members and congratulated them on their appointment. He said: “Both individuals bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of agriculture, farming and the food industry to the Teagasc Authority, and I look forward to working closely with them over the coming years. “

Patrick Duffy is Chairman of Aurivo Co-operative Society and a dairy farmer from Breanross, Mohill, County Leitrim. He holds a Diploma in Corporate Direction (Food Business) from UCC and has been a member of the Aurivo Board since 2002, serving as vice chairman for six years between 2008 and 2014 before becoming chairman in 2016. Pat was nominated by ICOS.

John Buckley is a dairy farmer from West Cork and was nominated by Macra na Feirme. John Buckley is a former winner of the 2013 FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition. In 2015 he was awarded a Nuffield Scholarship to examine the labour issue on farms in Ireland, producing a report; People Skills: The Biggest Challenge Facing Irish Agriculture.

Padraig Gibbons and Alan Jagoe have both stepped down from the Teagasc Authority having completed their respective terms on the Authority. Chairman of Teagasc, Liam Herlihy thanked both Padraig and Alan for their contributions to the organisation. He said: “They brought different knowledge, expertise and skills sets to the organisation, making an invaluable contribution to the decision making of the Teagasc Authority. I want to thank both for their commitment and their excellent contributions to Teagasc over many years.”

Liam Herlihy also paid tribute to the outgoing chairman Dr Noel Cawley for the outstanding service he has given to Teagasc over the last ten years as chairman. He said: “Teagasc and the agri-food industry have benefitted enormously from his leadership, wisdom and knowledge.”