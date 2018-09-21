Connacht Gold launches first ever enriched fresh whole milk for children

Connacht Gold MÓR Milk, a fresh and nutrient-rich whole milk has launched for the first time to the Irish market. This new milk product is specifically formulated for children from 1-12 years, providing them with with essential vitamins and minerals that are needed to keep kids fit and healthy.

From the farm to the fridge Connacht Gold MÓR Milk is a fresh milk for kids, with no added sugar or artificial flavours, is a rich source of calcium, vitamins and minerals. Fortified with Iron, prebiotic fibre, Vitamin A, C, D, E and Zinc, MÓR Milk is developed to assist in meeting the needs an active growing child requires.

Commenting on the launch of MÓR Milk, Medical Expert and Nutritional Ambassador for the Connacht Gold brand, Dr Nina Byrnes said “Healthy fats like those found in whole milk are crucial for the cognitive development in infants and toddlers, as they support neuron formation and other major brain growth and development.

Connacht Gold MÓR Milk contains some of the main building blocks for nutrition, combining an excellent natural source of Fat, Protein and Carbohydrate with added Iron, Zinc, Vitamin A, D3, E, C and Chicory root fibre”.

She continued, “One of MÓR Milk’s key benefits is its high Iron content. Many parents don’t realise how much iron children over 12 months need. We see too many young patients who are no longer having breast milk or iron fortified formula, starting to develop iron deficiencies. Low iron levels can have a huge effect on a child’s growth and may lead to behavioural problems”.

Karen McGarty, Communications and Brand Manager at Aurivo said “Every mum wants to do the best they can for their child and make sure they are getting all the nutrition they need throughout their childhood years. For that first milk milestone when your baby moves from breast milk or formula onto fresh milk, Connacht Gold’s MÓR Milk provides the fortified fresh milk solution your growing baby needs. For every milestone after that, MOR Milk’s enriched benefits can play a big role in helping your child grow and glow when consumed as part of a balanced diet”.

“As a mum myself, to a young baby boy who is soon to turn one year old, I am looking forward to that ‘milk milestone moment’ of moving him onto MÓR Milk, as part of that important nutrition transition stage”.

Connacht Gold MÓR Milk is the only Irish fresh milk, enriched for kids. It can be enjoyed straight from the bottle or beaker cup, poured on cereal or in your kid’s favourite smoothies.

Connacht Gold MÓR Milk is now available on supermarket shelves in a 1Litre carton, with an RRP of €1.65.

Benefits of Connacht Gold MÓR Milk:

*Great Source of natural Calcium - Every 200ml serving of MOR Milk contains 240mg of calcium.

*Contains both Whey and Casein proteins which help in building and repairing muscle tissue.

*MÓR Milk has been fortified with Iron and contains 2.6mg of Iron per 200ml Serving.

*MÓR Milk has been fortified with extra vitamins and minerals to meet the nutritional need of children from 12months+.

*Chicory Root Fibre - Promotes a healthy digestive function by increasing bowel movements.

*MÓR Zinc - Contributes to normal protein synthesis.

*MÓR Vitamin C - Aids in Iron absorption.

*MÓR Vitamin A - Contributes to the normal function of the immune system and to the maintenance of healthy skin.

*MÓR Vitamin D - The sunshine vitamin when combined with calcium is essential to build strong bones and teeth and *improves bone density.

*No artificial additives or flavours.