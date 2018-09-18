The best Tweets from the first day at the National Ploughing Championships

As ten of thousands of people descended on Screggan for the first day of the National Ploughing Championships, Twitter has been awash with tweets from the site using #Ploughing18

Here are just a selection of some of the best tweets on the first morning of the event.

We’ve raised the steaks with this cook off! @jakecartermusic V Packie Bonner. We swear there’ll be no beef between them after this. pic.twitter.com/Hw9mdbquBC — Aldi Ireland (@Aldi_Ireland) September 18, 2018

WHERE IS ALL THE FREE STUFF #Ploughing18 — AliceØ (@auroraboralic3) September 18, 2018

The Quality Street are disappearing fast on stand 625 @npaie #Ploughing18. Extra supplies needed :) pic.twitter.com/TKlFRJQzTF — CramdenTECH (@CramdenTECH) September 18, 2018

We even have the sun making a special appearance here in screggan @NPAIE #Ploughing18 pic.twitter.com/GaXHdpcVdW — Lakeside farm. (@FlanneryNigel) September 18, 2018

It looks like @scienceirel did the calculations to avoid being blown away at the Ploughing.#Ploughing18 pic.twitter.com/dq9E39n9Bh — Sam Warren (@digiprintsie) September 18, 2018

President Higgins is 'doing a Bartlett'.. Ditching the motorcade and proceeding to the Ploughing bandstand on foot, where he'll give a speech and open the 3 day event. #Ploughing18 pic.twitter.com/EWEZsYHlru — Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) September 18, 2018

What a woman, what a hat- the legend that is Carrie Acheson, in "command" at #Ploughing18 pic.twitter.com/ENggxNdRmH September 18, 2018

