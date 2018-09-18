BREAKING: Status Orange weather warning extend to cover National Ploughing Championships as Storm Ali approaches

Met Éireann's Status Orange Weather Warning has been extended to more counties and now covers the National Ploughing Championships.

As Storm Ali approaches, Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Weather Warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry.

The national forecaster states, "Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast from the early hours of Wednesday morning. South to southwest winds veering westerly will increase to mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 120 km/h for a time. The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic Coasts at first and will then move quickly eastwards during the morning." The warning is in place from 5am on Wednesday until 1pm on Wednesday

The remainder of the country is covered by a Status Yellow Weather Warning which will be in place until 5pm on Wednesday.

For all the Longford Leader National Ploughing Championship coverage click HERE