Calls for Farm Assistance programme for Longford farmers

Macra na Feirme is calling for a Farm Assistance Programme to be established for 120,000 farmers as part of its pre-budget submission.

“There is an extraordinary need to address the health, safety and wellbeing of farmers through training, education and innovation,” Macra na Feirme National President James Healy said.

“The provision of a Farmer Assistance Programme can provide farmers with the practical assistance and emotional support they require in order to take proactive measures in times of crisis.

“This assistance programme would cover a full spectrum of issues such as stress management and resilience, work-life balance and effectiveness, wellness, conflict resolution and financial planning.

“It is envisaged that the programme would have various avenues available for farmers to engage with the service, including helplines and one-to-one discussions to assist them in dealing with challenges they may be facing.”

Other measures proposed in the submission include the removal of a current anomaly whereby a farm house transferred separately from other agricultural assets does not qualify for agricultural relief and also the introduction of tax relief on the leasing of farmland between family members.